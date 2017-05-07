Forecast: overnight freeze/frost warnings in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It’s going to be a cold, frosty night; that’s for sure! We’re expecting widespread frost overnight.

For those along the lake, temperatures will range in the mid 30s, while those inland will drop to the freezing point or below! The heater will be kicking on a lot tonight. A clear sky, cold temps and a calm wind is the perfect frost recipe; therefore, frost alerts have been posted.

Sunshine returns for the next couple of days; we deserve it, right? Enjoy!

Finally temperatures start to gradually warm up this week. Here is your updated 8-day forecast:

