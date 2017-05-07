Family of slain Cleveland college student speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A college student's killer remains free while his family mourns his death.

Jayquon Tillman 18, just finished his sophomore year at Eastern Michigan University when he was shot and killed at a house party Saturday. His family talked to Fox 8 exclusively about his death.

"All I got right now is my faith," said Jayquon's mother LaToya Williams. "I trust God, again I'll never understand this it's very painful but I loved him [Jayquon] a lot my family loved him but God loved him more."

Jayquon's future has been cut tragically short. His mother says he was studying Political Science with the goal of becoming a history teacher, then later paying his way through law school. Jayquon graduated from John Hay Early College High School at the age of 16. As a new member of Kappa Alpha Psi, his fraternity brothers say they can't believe they will never see their friend again.

"He was 18 years old a junior in college already," said Dorien Hudson. "I mean a kid being from Cleveland - that's major. It's heartbreaking and saddening. I mean he had so much more to do."

The Portage County Sheriff is searching for the person who shot Jayquon along with a Columbus woman at the same party along State Route 43 just before one Saturday morning.

"Although he went to this party he didn't deserve to lose his life," said Williams. "He wasn't doing anything wrong. Just random people shooting and he just happened to take the bullet."

A GoFundMe account has been created in Jayquon's honor. His family says in the future they would like to create a scholarship in their son's name.

"It hurts, I'm not going to lie to you I'm crushed," said Williams. "It hurts, I never in a million years thought I would get that phone call."

Williams is leaning on her faith and the comfort of her last text message from her son that read "I love you."

