CLEVELAND - Rain, rain go away! It will be a damp and cold night tonight with temperatures dropping in the upper 30’s to around 40 degrees. Showers continue through the night and then gradually taper from west to east. Most of us will be dry once the sun comes up tomorrow, showers may linger for counties along the PA border in the morning.

Due to all the rain, the FLOOD WARNING continues for the Grand River in Painesville. Minor flooding is occurring.

Sun returns tomorrow…western areas will see it first. Clearing throughout the day with temperatures still on the cool side in the low 50’s. It’s going to be a cold, frosty Sunday night.

Stay tuned: we may have frost alerts!

Finally temperatures start to gradually warm-up next week. Here is your updated 8-day forecast:

