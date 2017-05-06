Today is the four-year marker of the courageous escape on Seymour Avenue

Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight

CLEVELAND — It’s been four years since the day that Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, who now goes by Lily Rose Lee, escaped from a home on Seymour Avenue, after being held captive for more than a decade.

After years of torture, their captor, Ariel Castro, happened to leave his door unlocked. That’s when Amanda Berry took the risk and screamed for help.

Charles Ramsey, who was a neighbor of Castro, kicked through the bottom of the storm door that let Amanda and her daughter escape. They ran to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

Since then, the women have proven they are strong and courageous survivors.

Amanda Berry is now the face of Fox 8’s relaunched “Missing” segment, to which she reports every week. You can see the daily missing persons segment with Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Complete coverage on the courageous escape of the three women, here**

