Sheriff: Teen shot and killed, woman wounded at large party in Portage County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An 18-year-old man was fatally shot, and a 20-year-old woman was wounded, when shots were fired inside of a large party early Saturday morning in Portage County, officials confirmed to Fox 8 News.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at a multi-family home in the 7200 block of SR 43 in Franklin Township.

Portage County sheriff deputies responded there for reports of a “large party.” While investigating the scene and trying to quiet residents down, deputies heard a gunshot coming from inside, a new release stated.

After a large group of people ran outside of the home, deputies found 18-year-old Jayquon Devione Tillman, of Cleveland, with a gunshot wound. Tillman was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old Columbus woman was also shot. She was taken to Akron City Hospital, treated, then released.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist Portage County Sheriff’s Office in crowd control. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) also investigated at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 296-5100, ext: 0.