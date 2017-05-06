Schumacher Homes: Adding your own curb appeal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When building a house from the ground up you can add your personal style to both the exterior and interior features of the home.

in this week's Home Builders Spotlight segment we'll take a look at creating your own unique curb appeal.

Paul Schumacher from Schumacher Homes shows you both classic style and the latest trends when it comes to exterior options for your home.

**Watch the video above for more**

**More on Schumacher homes here**

You can also follow them on Instagram and Twitter.