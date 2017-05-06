Nurses to get free Cinnabon as thanks during National Nurse Week

ATLANTA, Georgia – National Nurses Week is celebrated every year in May – ending on the birthday of Florence Nightingale on May 12. And one heavenly-smelling bakery wants to thank nurses with a tasty giveaway.
Participating Cinnabon bakeries will be offering nurses the choice of a free Cinnabon Classic Roll, MiniBon, or a four-count of the newest treat, BonBites. All nurses have to do is show their medical ID badge to get their warm, gooey, icing-covered treat.
The yummy perk lasts from May 6-12. You can click here to find your nearest Cinnabon.
And everyone – let your favorite nurse know, STAT!
33.748995 -84.387982