Forecast: one more rainy evening

CLEVELAND - Rain, rain go away! It won’t be until tomorrow before we see any substantial improvement in the skies… but once the clearing moves in, we are in for a long stretch of mainly fair weather beginning Sunday and Monday.

Do to all the rain, FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect for Killbuck Creek near Killbuck and the Grand River in Painesville. Minor flooding is occurring along these rivers.

It will be a damp and cold night tonight with temperatures dropping in the upper 30’s to around 40 degrees. I’m not expecting widespread frost due to the blanket of clouds in many locals. Areas that clear out tonight in our extreme western viewing area could have some frost around. NO freeze watches or warning have been issued for our area at this time.

Finally temperatures start to gradually warm-up next week. Here is your updated 8-day forecast:

