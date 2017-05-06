Euclid firefighters battling blaze at Mama Catena Ristorante

EUCLID, Ohio — Firefighters in Euclid are on the scene of a fire at Mama Catena Ristorante, officials confirmed Saturday morning to Fox 8 News.

The blaze started just before 10:30 a.m., at the Italian restaurant in the 700 block of Babbitt Road.

According to the Euclid Fire Department’s Facebook page, the crews have requested mutual aid from surrounding communities.

Further details were not immediately released.

