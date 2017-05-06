× Cedar Point’s opening weekend: Who’s ready for summer?

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The screams, the food, the rides … it’s all there waiting for you this weekend!

Cedar Point’s gates are officially open to the public starting today. What could be a better marker of summer for Northeast Ohioans?

If you’re planning on going this weekend, get ready to enjoy 70 rides, 17 roller coasters, a spectacular beach and entertaining shows. As the park says on its website: “There’s something for everyone!”

Plus, have you tried Valravn yet? The tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster is on its second season. Still not sold? Watch our own Kenny Crumpton take the plunge, HERE.

You can find all your ticket information, right here.

