Third suspect sought after woman’s body dumped in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio– Authorities in Lorain County are searching for a third suspect in a woman’s overdose death.

The body was 29-year-old Naomi Caulfield, of Elyria, was discovered in a ditch on Old Fowl Road between Albrecht Road and the Elyria city limits on April 12.

According to Elyria police, Caulfield was with three men at a house on Raleigh Drive when she started showing signs of an overdose. Instead of taking her to get medical attention, they put her in an SUV and dumped her in an isolated area, police said.

Caulfield was unconscious, but breathing and had a pulse when they left her in a ditch near the treeline.

Investigators already arrested Anthony Barker, 24, and Gregory Ralston, 26. Christopher L. Williams, 21, is wanted for reckless homicide. Police said he is 5 foot 10 and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 1-866-4WANTED. Reward money is available for tips leading to an arrest.

