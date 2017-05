AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a recent assault.

It happened at the Odd Corner on East Exchange Street just before 7 p.m. on April 11. Police said two women walked into the store and threw a bottle of urine at the clerk.

The suspects appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 25, police said.

If you have any information in this case, please call Det. Hanlon at 330-375-2490.

