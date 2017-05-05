Superman soars to Cleveland Public Library for special exhibit

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Superman has just soared into the Cleveland Public Library and you can check it out.

A brand new exhibit featuring the Man of Steel will open at the library Saturday, May 6. It’s called Superman: From Cleveland to Krypton.

It features hundreds of Superman-related items, everything from comic books to TV shows and films.

Many of the items were donated by Superman collector, Mike Curtis.

Superman was created right here in Cleveland in 1933 by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

A rare copy of Action Comics No. 1, an original copy of the comic book featuring Superman’s first appearance, is only on display for the grand opening.

**Learn much more about the exhibit, here, including opening day events**