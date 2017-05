CANTON, Ohio– The Stark County Honor Guards will honor officers and K-9s who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The annual memorial service is held at the Stark County Court House at noon on Friday. (Check back to watch live.)

It’s also the site of a new memorial dedicated to police dogs killed in the line of duty, including Canton K-9 Jethro. The 3-year-old German shepherd was shot during a break-in at a grocery in January 2016 and died the following day.