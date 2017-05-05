Showers continue; Colder on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A flood watch is in effect through late Friday night for Lorain, Erie & Huron counties. A FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Sandusky, Ottawa and Seneca counties until 9:45 this evening.

The rain has been the heaviest in NW Ohio in the last 24 hours. The rain is not over, there will still be on and showers through out the day with the steadier rain remaining west. Here is the future radar through this evening.

Much colder tomorrow with scattered showers. Sunday is looking better with sunshine. I highly doubt we will see a big warming trend until the 3rd week of May!

Here is your updated 8-day forecast: