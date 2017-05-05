Ohio woman rescued from storm drain after being trapped for hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio -- Firefighters in Beavercreek, Ohio, had to resuce a woman trapped inside a storm drain.

According to WHIO in Dayton, the woman was trapped underground for several hours before someone heard her cries for help and saw her finger sticking up through a sewer grate.

Firefighters had to cut around the storm grate, which was partially paved over, to free the woman.

They're trying to figure out how she got in there in the first place.

"This is an unusual call," Deputy Chief Scott Dorsten, Beavercreek Twp. Fire Dept., said.

"Where she accessed the sewer system from, we don't know at this time and we probably won't know," he said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Firefighters said she appeared to be okay.