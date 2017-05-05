Missing: Ryan Hayner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Ryan Hayner is 17 years old and was last seen on Feb. 27 in Cleveland.

He is 5 foot 9 with brown hair and hazel eyes. Ryan was last seen wearing a gray hooded-sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and Nike LeBron shoes. He also has two earrings in each year.

If you have any information, please call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Division of Police Second District at 216-623-2704.

