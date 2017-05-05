Man robs Arby’s in Stark County at gunpoint

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Police in Stark County are asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The man hopped through the drive-thru window at the Arby’s in Perry Township just before midnight on Monday. Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes and a hooded-sweatshirt. Police said he had a mask over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Fisher at 330-477-4074.