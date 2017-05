EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police are looking for a man who robbed Chase Bank on Lakeshore Blvd. Friday morning.

They say at 11:30 a.m., a man walked in and handed the teller a robbery note. No weapon was seen, and no one was injured.

He took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is believed to be in his 30s.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.