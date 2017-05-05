Inspiring: Two local girls leave Stefani nearly speechless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Seven-year-old Maisie Nowlin and 16-year-old Breanna Sprenger have been through a lot in their young lives.

Maisie was diagnosed with a rare bone marrow disease and Breanna was born with one arm and no legs. The way each of these girls faced their medical challenges has inspired not only their family and friends, but also doctors and nurses at the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.

Maisie and Breanna will be honored at this year's Cleveland Clinic Children's Gala for their courage. They are the 2017 Courage Award winners. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer talked with both girls about the tough times they have faced and how they found the courage to deal with it all.