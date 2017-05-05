Happy Cinco de Mayo! Puente Viejo has you covered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's Cinco de Mayo! Who's ready for some tacos and tequila?

The holiday, which is Spanish for the "Fifth of May," celebrates the date of the Mexican army's 1862 victory at the battle of Puebla. While it's not that major in Mexico, the United States has embraced it as a commemoration of Mexican culture.

Around Cleveland, there are many places getting into the Cinco spirit, but a new spot in Playhouse Square is garnering some attention.

Puente Viejo is now open for business! It's a taco and tequila bar with all of the Mexican flare you can handle.

With stylish decor and mouth-watering dishes, you don't want to miss this new eatery!

Puente Viejo

