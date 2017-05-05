Geauga County Humane Society welcomes first colt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- The Geauga County Humane Society's Rescue Village recently welcome its first colt and is having a baby shower to help cover the expenses.

The colt's parents, Nevra and Cassanova, were rescued from an extreme neglect case last spring. The horses were brought to the Rescue Village barn and soon after, the staff discovered Nevra was pregnant.

She gave birth to a strong and health foal, now named Cillian, on March 29.

Rescue Village will host a baby shower on May 13 from noon to 3 p.m. Visitors can meet the colt and his mother and tour the barn.

According to the humane society, it needs to raise $10,000 to cover the cost of caring for the horse baby. Donations can be made here.

Rescue Village is the only humane society in Northeast Ohio with a barn program, which also houses ducks, goats, chickens and pigs. Since it was built in 2005, the barn has saved more than 50 horses.