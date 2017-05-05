× Ford to lay off 100+ at Ohio Assembly Plant

AVON LAKE, Ohio– Ford will temporarily lay off more than 100 workers at the Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake this summer, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Ford notified the plant on Thursday it would be cutting back to only one shift from May 15 to Sept. 30, a letter from union officials said. The company cited lower demand for the H567 Truck.

“U-Haul is the major customer for the H567 and has not booked and orders until after the launch of the 2018 model year H567,” UAW Local 2000 said in the letter.

The union also informed workers the temporary layoffs will not effect health care benefits or vacation accural.