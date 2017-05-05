Cavaliers take playoff win streak to Toronto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORONTO-- LeBron James and the Cavaliers have won nine straight playoff games going back to last year.

A win tonight in Toronto would match the longest playoff winning streak of James' career.

Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference semifinal series 2-0.

"I train my mind and train my body for the best part of the year; they say this is where legends are made and you can make a name for yourself that'll last longer...just try to put myself in a position where I can be best remembered when I'm done playing," James said before Friday night's game.

Wednesday night, James moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the Number 2 scorer in NBA playoff history. He entered Wednesday night's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between Cleveland and Toronto needing 25 points to surpass the inimitable Abdul-Jabbar. The Cavaliers star did so with a 3-pointer with 8:41 left in the third quarter.

