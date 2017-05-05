Beautiful Mother’s Day gift: Breast cancer survivor is honorary bat girl for Indians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio -- It's good to be able get a chance to do the things that you really want to do.

Julie Everett is an artist and is into pottery, making beautiful candles and mugs showing off the city that she loves best.

She says she's always believed that every day is a gift, and after breast cancer slammed into her life six years ago she tries to live every day to the fullest and to make sure that people know you can beat cancer.

"It probably would be easier to put a blinder on and pretend that you're done with that but that is not going to educate women; it's not going to help save lives. There's a reason I went through this; I have a strong faith and I believe that this is what I'm supposed to be doing," Everett said

She has been a strong advocate for early screening and helping women identify if they have dense breast tissue.

That's when the tissue in a woman's breast is dense enough that it can hide the presence of tumors from mammograms.

She's worked closely with a group that has lobbied states to require physicians to indicate the presence of dense tissue in mammogram results

"We need to get the word out there." Everett said. "We need to make sure people understand the warning signs, the importance of screening, the importance of getting to a doctor as soon as you know any kind of changes, and any way I can help coach any women going through this I'm very wiling to be there for them."

It was through that advocacy that this huge Cleveland Indians fan was chosen to throw out the first pitch on Mother's Day.

Every major league team will have an honorary bat girl throw out the first pitch as the league promotes breast cancer awareness.

Everett won but she says it's all about winning the fight against cancer.

"I was so thrilled. I was overwhelmed with the responsibility of being on that field and representing all the women and men who have battled this disease; it came with tidal waves of emotion," she said.

Everett is scheduled to have surgery next week to repair an issue with her original breast cancer surgery.

She will still be able to come down to the field on Mother's Day but she will not be able to actually physically throw the first pitch.

She says the Indians have been so gracious they'll let her husband do the throwing, but she said she'll do the talking about breast cancer awareness.

For more information about dense breast tissue and early detection, click here.