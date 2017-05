× Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, frozen waffles, frozen French toast slices recalled

Check your freezer before making that weekend breakfast. Pinnacle Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, frozen waffles and frozen French toast slices distributed nationally in the United States and one product into Mexico.

According to the recall notice posted on the FDA’s website, the products have the potential of being contaminated with listeria.

No illnesses have been reported. The products are being recalled as a precautionary measure.

Pinnacle Foods initiated the recall after testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.

The FDA says Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, they say Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected products are being removed from store shelves. All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:

17 Retail Products PKG UPC AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603 AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801 AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703 AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202 AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701 AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102 AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907 AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921

2 additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Product PKG UPC AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz 051000063915 HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz 658276202903

If you have one of these products, you can return it to where you bought it for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.

***Read more on FDA’s website***