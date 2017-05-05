× Akron man pleads guilty to shooting girlfriend multiple times

AKRON-An Akron man has pleaded guilty to a 14 count indictment for shooting his girlfriend multiple times.

The incident happened on August 31. According to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, 26-year-old Jamarian Williams shot his girlfriend on the front porch of her home.

The couple have three young children together. All the children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, Williams led police on a chase and tossed his gun out of the window.

The victim suffered permanent damage from the incident and continues to recover from her injuries.

Jamarian Williams has pleaded guilty to multiple charges including attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and tampering with evidence.

Williams will be sentenced next month.