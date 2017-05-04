Survey: Politics are stressing people out at work

If all of the political talk around your office has you stressed out, you are not alone.

A new survey by the American Psychological Association finds that one in four (26 percent) workers say they feel stress or tension due to the political discourse happening at the office. That up from the 17 percent reported back in September.

More than one in five (21 percent) said they have felt more cynical and negative during the workday because of political talk at work. That’s up more than 10 percent from before the election.

More than half (54 percent) of the 1,311 full and part time workers surveyed said they have discussed politics at work since the election. Many of those workers (40 percent) said discussing politics has caused at least one negative outcome like reduced productivity, difficulty getting work done, or increased workplace hostility.

Other key findings from the post-election survey related to political discussions at work:

Nearly one-third (31 percent) said they had witnessed coworkers arguing about politics, and 15 percent said they have gotten into an argument themselves. More than one in five (24 percent) said they avoided some coworkers because of their political views.

About one in six experienced strained relationships as a result of political discussions at work since the election: 16 percent said they have a more negative view of coworkers; 16 percent felt more isolated from coworkers; 17 percent said team cohesiveness suffered; and 18 percent reported an increase in workplace hostility.

Some said that political talk in the workplace has hurt their job performance: 15 percent said they have had difficulty getting work done; 13 percent said their work quality has suffered; and 14 percent said they have been less productive.

Since the election, significantly more female workers reported feeling more cynical and negative during the workday: 9 percent before the election, vs. 20 percent since. (For male workers, 20 percent reported feeling cynical and negative before the election, vs. 23 percent since).

