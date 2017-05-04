Strangers throw surprise party for boy after no one shows up for his birthday

WOODLAND, Calif. — A little boy was heartbroken when no one showed up for his 7th birthday party.

But, that heartbreak turned to joy all thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Adonai Gutierrez’s mom, Maria Lopez, told KXTV, she and her son planned his party at a park. Everything was ready to go including the food and gift bags. But, Lopez said after waiting for hours, nobody showed.

“I was like, why did I even have a birthday if nobody came?” the little boy told KXTV.

Adonai’s aunt was not having it. Melissa Chavez turned to a Facebook group called ‘Good Neighbors of Woodland.’

They did more than she ever imagined, throwing a surprise party for Adonai complete with birthday cards and cake. According to KXTV, about 200 people were there to sing Happy Birthday to him.

Adonai absolutely loved it. He told his grandmother, “Nana, when I got out of the car, I had to hold on to you because it felt like I was going to fall over.”