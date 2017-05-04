Remembering the 1970 Kent State shootings 47 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio-- Today, we remember the 4 students who were killed at Kent State University 47 years ago.

Beginning at noon, the school will remember the lives lost during a commemoration at the Kent State Student Center Ballroom.

On May 4, 1970, Guardsmen attempted to disperse an anti-war demonstrations. They used tear gas, which some protesters threw back at the soldiers. Eventually, the National Guard opened fire. There were 67 shots in 13 seconds, killing four and wounding nine others.

The shooting happened after days of protests on campus about the U.S. expanding the Vietnam War into Cambodia. The city of Kent was declared a state of emergency and the governor sent the Ohio National Guard to the campus.

The May 4 Visitors Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed on Sundays. More information here.