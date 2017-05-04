Recognize them? Search for suspects in attempted bank robbery in Highland Heights

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland FBI is asking for help identifying suspects wanted in an attempted bank robbery in Highland Heights.

It happened Thursday at 1:15 p.m. at U.S. Bank on Wilson Mills Road.

The FBI says two men walked into the bank and presented a note indicating a bank robbery. Then they took off.

No weapon was seen.

One suspect is described as weighing 200 pounds; the second suspect reportedly weighs about 130 pounds.

They were seen leaving on Wilson Mills Road; no vehicle description is available.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI, the Highland Heights Police Department or Crime Stoppers. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.