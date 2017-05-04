Postponed: Final game of Indians-Tigers series called off because of rain

DETROIT, MI - MAY 2: Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians examines his bat after being called out on strikes during the eighth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 2, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Indians 5-2. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT— The game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians scheduled for Thursday has been postponed because of bad weather.

The game in Detroit was called more than three hours before the scheduled first pitch, with rain in the area expected to linger throughout the day.

There was no makeup date immediately announced. The Tigers took two of three in what was initially supposed to be a four-game series.

Detroit heads off to begin a series at Oakland on Friday night, while the Indians continue their road trip at Kansas City.

The rainout could help a Cleveland team that just put ace right-hander Corey Kluber on the disabled list .

