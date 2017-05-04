Police to hold press conference on threat investigation at Chagrin Falls School campus

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Chagrin Falls police, along with school district officials, will hold a press conference shortly in regards to a threat received at the Chagrin Falls School campus on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post on Chagrin Falls’ Facebook page, Superintendent Robert W. Hunt, said:

“Chagrin Falls Community:

This afternoon, it was brought to the attention of the Chagrin Falls High School administration that a picture of a bomb with today’s date was found on a bathroom wall. Chagrin Falls High School administrators notified the Chagrin Falls Police Department who advised that the building be evacuated. At this point, all students have been evacuated safely. When the police were on the scene investigating this threat, they received a 911 call from someone who misperceived the scene and said there was an active shooter on campus. This was not the case. Out of caution, police currently are continuing to search the building. All of the events on the Chagrin Falls 7-12 campus for this evening are cancelled. We will continue to update as information becomes available. Chagrin Falls Schools is appreciative of the support of not only the Chagrin Falls police, but also all surrounding law enforcement agencies that are currently supporting our schools.”

