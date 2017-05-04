× May 4, 2017

Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo. We started celebrating a day early with Coastal Taco! Tomorrow also kicks off patio season at the restaurant. Coastal Taco is located on Old River Road in Cleveland.

coastaltacobar.com

Pickwick & Frolic

Comedian Orny Adams stopped by to preview his weekend act at Hilarities! He’s on stage tonight through Sunday. Click here for tickets.

www.Pickwickandfrolic.com

Save your skin

Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Amy Kassouf stopped by with tips to protect yourself from skin cancer. She recommends inspecting your body for moles and freckles, using sun screen, staying the shade, wearing hats and covering your arms and legs.

www.ccf.org

Huff and Puff

Looking for a race adventure? Check out Huff and Puff Obstacle Run. It’s May 13-14 at Klingshirn Winery in Avon Lake. The 3.7 mile course has more than 40 obstacles.

www.huffandpuffracing.org

Blessing of the Bikes

Sunday is the 3rd annual Blessing of the Bikes at Sheffield Church of God. All bikes are welcome – from motorcycles to big wheels! The blessing directly follows the 10:30a service.

www.sheffieldchurch.com

Cooking walleye with Urban Farmer

Executive Chef Vishu Nath from Urban Farmer shared his recipe for pan seared lake walleye. Urban Farmer will have a special brunch on Mother’s Day from 8:30a-3p. Reservations are required.

urbanfarmercleveland.com

Outdoor Décor Ideas

Ready to spend more time outdoors? Spruce up your space with the help of World Market. Mary Michaud showed off some of the season’s trends.

www.WorldMarket.com

Surge Protection

Protect your home from spring storms by installing surge protection. Mike Talty from Clover Electric discussed several different options including whole home surge protection. To learn more, reach out to Clover Electric.

www.CloverElectric.com