Lorain police investigating fatal train collision

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are investigating a fatal train collision that happened Thursday evening.

They say at just after 6 p.m., they were called to the scene of a crash on the Norfolk Southern Corporation railroad tracks in the area of W. 17th St. and Utica Ave.

An initial investigation determined a Norfolk Southern train was eastbound. A person was walking eastbound on the tracks and was reportedly talking on a cell phone, according to Lorain police.

The train engineer sounded the horn and tried to stop, but the train hit the pedestrian and that person died.

The pedestrian is a 29-year-old Lorain man, but his identity is not being released at this time.

The roadway in the area of the crash was closed for several hours as authorities investigated.