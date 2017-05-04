Lorain police investigating fatal train collision

Posted 11:45 pm, May 4, 2017, by

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are investigating a fatal train collision that happened Thursday evening.

They say at just after 6 p.m., they were called to the scene of a crash on the Norfolk Southern Corporation railroad tracks in the area of W. 17th St. and Utica Ave.

An initial investigation determined a Norfolk Southern train was eastbound. A person was walking eastbound on the tracks and was reportedly talking on a cell phone, according to Lorain police.

The train engineer sounded the horn and tried to stop, but the train hit the pedestrian and that person died.

The pedestrian is a 29-year-old Lorain man, but his identity is not being released at this time.

The roadway in the area of the crash was closed for several hours as authorities investigated.

Related stories