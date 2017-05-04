Local photographer’s pictures of ‘crumbling America’ will haunt you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- His photographs of abandoned malls and factories have gotten attention all over the world. Cleveland photographer Seph Lawless has a brand new collection of pictures that present the American landscape in a way you have never seen before.

Seph's new book 'Autopsy Of America: The Death of a Nation' is being released in Europe and the United States and Fox 8's Wayne Dawson had a chance to speak with the popular photographer about his work.

