Oklahoma fire crews remove riders on stuck roller coaster

OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters removed riders from roller coaster cars that got stuck on the tracks at an Oklahoma City amusement park.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says no one was hurt. The department tweeted about its emergency response shortly before noon Thursday.

The cars were stuck atop a peak on the roller coaster track.

Frontier City amusement park said in a statement to TV station KFOR that park personnel helped to remove some riders from the Silver Bullet coaster. Firefighters assisted others.

