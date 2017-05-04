Lakewood middle school student arrested for bringing pellet guns to school

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A student at Harding Middle School in Lakewood was arrested Wednesday after police say he brought two pellet guns to school.

The student, who Fox 8 is not identifying because he is a minor, was arrested for inducing panic. He is 14-years-old and an 8th grader at the school.

A Lakewood police report said officers were called to the school just after 8 a.m. Wednesday. Two students reported that the student showed them a gun in the waistband of his pants.

Officers searched the student and said they found a small plastic container with small red balls in his sweatshirt. The officers said they also found two air soft pellet guns in his backpack.

The student said they were not his and that someone must have put them there, the report said. As for the pellets in his sweatshirt, he said they belonged to a friend and were used to throw at people.

Nobody was hurt and neither gun was believed to have been fired on school grounds.

In a statement, the Lakewood City Schools said “at no time were any of our students or staff in danger.

In an email sent home to parents, Principal Joe Niemantsverdriet said, “I want to commend the student who spoke up and helped to keep our school community safe.”

The district said the student will remain out of school during the police investigation and the district’s disciplinary proceedings.