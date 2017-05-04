J.R. Smith celebrates milestone for his daughter born 5 months early

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard, J.R. Smith, is sharing encouraging news about his baby girl.

Little Dakota is now tipping the scales at 6 pounds, according to his latest Instagram post.

J.R. and his wife Shirley, welcomed their youngest daughter in January. Dakota was five months early and weighed just 1 pound.

Since then, Smith has provided updates on the baby’s condition on the website MyKotaBear.com and his Instagram account.

The last update on Dakota was back in March. She remains in the neonatal intensive care unit, is no longer intubated and is using a nasal noninvasive ventilation, according to that post.

Back in February, Smith got to hold her baby girl for the first time using the kangaroo method. But this time, this mom of three got to experience something special.

