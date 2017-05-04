Family of woman found dead in Garfield Heights sets up fund to help her children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As a family waits to hear exactly what caused the death of Lavora Allen, they have set up a GoFundMe account to help her children.

Allen was found dead inside her home on Orme Road earlier this week.

The Garfield Heights Police Department and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation spent much of Tuesday morning at the house looking for evidence.

Officers were called to the house at about 10:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a missing person. Family members found the victim dead inside, Garfield Heights police said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Police have interviewed several people. No arrests have been made.

