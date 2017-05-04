Carrie Fisher’s daughter remembers mom with sweet photo on ‘Star Wars’ Day

Carrie Fisher‘s daughter, Billie Lourd, shared the perfect picture of her mom on “Star Wars” Day.

It’s a throwback photo showing the actress carrying a young Lourd, and you see Chewbacca following close behind.

Lourd wrote, “#maythe4thbewithyou.”

According to the “Star Wars” website, “May the 4th be with you” started as a pun shared by fans and has become a full-fledged “Star Wars” holiday, “a special once-a-year celebration of the galaxy far, far away.”

Fisher, who famously played Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies, passed away in December, several days after she went into cardiac arrest on a flight. She was 60 years old.

Read more on Carrie Fisher, here.