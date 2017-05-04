A running list of President Donald Trump’s executive orders

Last Updated: May 4th, 2017

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20th, 2017. Here is an updated, running list of the executive orders he’s signed into law. (The most recent order is first; the oldest is last.)

35. Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty

Signed: May 4, 2017

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that could allow churches and other religious organizations to become more active politically.

The order, which Trump inked during a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, directs the IRS to exercise “maximum enforcement discretion” over the Johnson amendment, which prevents churches and other tax-exempt religious organizations from endorsing or opposing political candidates. It also provides “regulatory relief” for organizations that object on religious grounds to a provision in Obamacare that mandates employers provide certain health services, including coverage for contraception.

34. Establishment of the American Technology Council

Signed: May 1, 2017

The White House announced Monday that President Trump signed an executive order establishing an American Technology Council to help the government “transform and modernize” its digital services.

The Council falls under the White House Office of American Innovation led by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, a White House official confirmed to CNNTech.

According to the order, which was signed by Trump on Friday, the president will preside over the council’s meetings. The ultimate goal: “coordinate the vision, strategy, and direction” and “advice to the president related to policy decisions” regarding the federal government’s use of information technology.

33. Addressing Trade Agreement Violations and Abuses

Signed: April 29, 2017

The executive order would call for a sweeping review of the United States’ free trade agreements, stating that “all trade relations and trade preference programs of the United States, should enhance our economic growth, contribute favorably to our balance of trade, and strengthen the American manufacturing base. Two such agreements Trump has spoken about often are NAFTA and the World Trade Organization.

32. Establishment of Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy

Signed: April 29, 2017

According to White House Office of the Press Secretary, the mission of the order is to “defend and serve American workers and domestic manufacturers while advising the President on policies to increase economic growth, decrease the trade deficit, and strengthen the United States manufacturing and defense industrial bases.

31. Implementing an America-first Offshore Energy Strategy

Signed: April 28, 2017

The order reverses the ban on Arctic leasing that former President Obama put in place back in December. It also directs Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review areas available for off-shore oil and gas exploration. During the announcement, Trump said, “We’re unleashing American energy and clearing the way for thousands and thousands of high-paying American energy jobs.”

30. Improving Accountability and Whistleblower Protection

Signed: April 27, 2017

The order tells Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin to create the “Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection” within 45 days. The new measures come after the Department of Veterans Affairs found itself at the center of a 2014 controversy in which dozens of veterans reportedly died while on the waitlist for medical care. The Department will investigate wrongdoing and will fire any VA employees who fail to “carry out his or her duties on behalf of veterans.”

29. Enforcing Statutory Prohibitions on Federal Control of Education

Signed: April 26, 2017

The order directs Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to study federal overreach in local and state education systems. Within 300 days, DeVos will determine whether federal education regulations take control away from states in areas such as curriculum, school administration, and textbook/library content.

28. Review of Designations under the Antiquities Act

Signed: April 26, 2017

This order directs the review of federally designated lands to determine if the federal government should give up ownership to states. Specifically, the review considers all national monuments designated after 1996 that are 100,000 acres or larger. That places 24 national monuments in jeopardy of losing their National Park protection status, including the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument in Arizona, the Giant Sequoia National Monument in California, and the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument in New Mexico.

27. Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America

Signed: April 25, 2017

This order creates a task force, led by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, that will identify policy options to promote job growth and agricultural business in rural America. The task force will look at regulations that impede agricultural growth and for ways to encourage the use of agricultural products made in America; the task force will submit a report to the president within 180 days.

26. Identifying and Reducing Tax Regulatory Burdens

Signed: April 21, 2017

President Trump signed this order ahead of unveiling his tax plan on April 26th. It directs Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin to review all tax regulations put in place between 2016 and 2017 that “put an undue financial burden on United States taxpayers.” Within 150 days, Mnuchin must submit a plan to the president detailing ways to alleviate “the burden imposed by regulations.”

25. “Buy American, Hire American”

Signed: April 18, 2017

As you can tell by its name, this order has two parts. The “Buy American” part directs agencies to tighten rules that give priority to U.S. companies when hiring contractors or purchasing goods. The Secretary of Commerce must submit a review of “Buy American” loopholes within 220 days. The “Hire American” part targets the H-1B visa program, which lets businesses hire high-skilled workers from outside the U.S., by placing less emphasis on the lottery system used to determine which companies can sponsor visas.

24. Establishing Enhanced Collection and Enforcement of Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties and Violations of Trade and Customs Law

Signed: March 31, 2017

This was the second Executive Order dealing with trade President Trump signed on March 31st. The order directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to develop a plan within 90 days to combat two types of non-trade barriers placed against the U.S. The two types are anti-dumping and countervailing duties. It also directs the DHS Secretary and Treasury Secretary to step up seizure of counterfeit goods and protect American companies from intellectual property right infringement.

23. Providing an Order of Succession within the Department of Justice

Signed: March 31, 2017

This order changes the succession line for the Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The new sequence is: U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, U.S. Attorney General for the Eastern District of North Carolina, and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

22. Regarding the Omnibus Report on Significant Trade Deficits

Signed: March 31, 2017

This was one of two executive orders dealing with trade the president signed on March 31st. It directs the Commerce Department and U.S. Trade Representative to compile a report on trade practices that contribute to the trade deficit. The report will look at each of America’s trade partners and assess whether the country’s trade practices unfairly discriminate against the U.S. Forms of discrimination include: non-tariff barriers, anti-dumping, and intellectual property theft. The Commerce Department will send a report to the president detailing the causes for the U.S. trade deficit within 90 days.

21. President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis

Signed: March 29, 2017

This order creates the “Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and Opioid Crisis.” The group will study the federal government’s effectiveness in fighting drug addiction by reviewing funding levels, accessibility of treatment services, prescription practices, and youth educational messages. The commission will send a report to the president within 90 days. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will head the commission.

20. Promoting Energy Independence and Economic Growth

Signed: March 28, 2017

The Trump administration touts this order as both “protecting the environment and promoting the economy.” It rescinds the Obama administration’s 2013 Executive Order “Preparing the United States for the Impacts of Climate Change” and three of Obama’s presidential memoranda issued in 2013, 2015, and 2016, aimed at reducing carbon pollution from the power sector, protecting natural resources, and addressing climate change-related impacts as part of U.S. national security policy. It also rescinds President Obama’s 2013 Climate Action Plan, focused on reducing carbon pollution and methane emissions.

19. Revocation of Federal Contracting Executive Orders

Signed: March 27, 2017

This order revokes all or part of three previous executive orders concerning federal contracting. Companies receiving large federal contracts no longer have to demonstrate that they have complied for at least three years with 14 federal laws, several of which prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender stereotyping, or gender identity. The new Executive Order is in line with the Trump Administration’s stated goal of rolling back many Obama-era federal regulations.

18. A Comprehensive Plan for Reorganizing the Executive Branch

Signed: March 13, 2017

This is President Trump’s simplest and shortest order yet. It tells the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to develop a plan for improving the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of the federal government. This person’s job is to cut “unnecessary” agencies, meaning anything he or she believes could be better handled by states or private firms, anything redundant, anything that’s not cost-efficient, adn anything that wouldn’t cost too much to shut down or merge with another agency.

17. Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States (***REVISION of #5***)

Signed: March 6, 2017

This order is an updated, revised version of President Trump’s fifth executive order, the controversial “travel ban” that the courts suspended last month. It temporarily bans travel to the U.S. from six counties: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen; the previous order also included Iraq. Additionally, the U.S. refugee program is frozen for 120 days while vetting procedures are reviewed. The new order also removes the mention of “radical Islamic terrorism.”

Read more about this Executive Order here.

16. The White House Initiative to Promote Excellence and Innovation at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Signed: February 28, 2017

This Executive Order moves the federal initiative about Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) into the White House, from the Department of Education, where it was located under former President Obama’s administration. It creates a President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs, although much of the budgeting and administration will stay with the Department of Education.

15. Restoring the Rule of Law, Federalism, and Economic Growth by Reviewing the “Waters of the United States” Rule

Signed: February 28, 2017

This order targets the “Clean Water Rule” by instructing the EPA and Army Corp of Engineers to “review and reconsider” the rule. No additional specifics have been provided, but another executive order pertaining to this is expected. The “Clean Water Rule” was implemented in 2015 and was intended to clarify which of the nation’s waterways should be protected under the Federal Clean Water Act; it includes streams, wetlands, and other small waterways that collectively provide drinking water for an estimated 117 million people, 1 in 3 Americans.

14. Enforcing the Regulatory Reform Agenda

Signed: February 24, 2017

This order directs heads of departments and agencies to designate a “regulatory reform officer” to oversee implementation of regulations and identify needed changes.

The order calls for each federal agency to create a task force to review existing regulations and make recommendations about which should stay, which should be modified, and which should go. Trump has called for a major overhaul of government regulations, saying they stifle economic growth.

13. Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety

Signed: February 9, 2017

This was the last of the series of four executive orders President Trump signed on February 9th, intended to protect police officers and target international gangs at the center of illegal drug trade. Trump cast himself as the “law-and-order candidate” during the campaign, and said this order is “designated to restore safety in America.” This order creates a task force on crime reduction and criminal justice that will “exchange information and ideas” and “develop strategies to reduce crime.”

12. Providing an Order of Succession within the Department of Justice

Signed: February 9, 2017

The order changes the order of succession for Attorney General. The sequence is now: the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Jeff Sessions is currently serving as Attorney General, taking office on February 9, 2017. Just a week before leaving office, former President Obama signed an executive order changing the order of A.G. succession without explanation.

11. Enforcing Federal Law with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking

Signed: February 9, 2017

The order identifies human trafficking, drug smuggling, cyber-crime, financial crimes, and corruption as threats to “public safety and national security.” It instructs the administration to cut down on organized crime (like gangs and cartels) by increasing cooperation with foreign governments and the way they share information and data. The “Threat Mitigation National Intelligence” will lead this initiative, and will deliver a report to President Trump within 120 days. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly serve on the “Threat Mitigation National Intelligence” committee.

10. Preventing Violence Against Federal, State, Tribal, and Local Law Enforcement Officers

Signed: February 9, 2017

The order calls on the Department of Justice to “enhance the protection and safety” of law enforcement by increasing the penalties for crimes committed against police officers. The Attorney General oversees this order, and is instructed to determine whether existing laws adequately protect law enforcement. If they are not found to do so, the Attorney general must propose legislation to better protect officers.

9. Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety

Signed: February 9, 2017

The order instructs Attorney General Jeff Sessions to create a task force that would propose new legislation to reduce crime, uncover drug trafficking, and expose illegal immigra

tion and violent crime. The newly-assembled task force will submit a yearly report to President Trump.

8. Core Principles for Regulating the United States Financial System

Signed: February 3, 2017

The order says the U.S. Financial System must have the following “Core Principles”: making regulation “efficient, effective, and appropriately tailored,” preventing government bailouts, and ensuring that U.S. firms are competitive with foreign companies. The Secretary of the Treasury must review financial regulations and report back to the President in 120 days, to determine whether financial policies are in accordance with the outlined “Core Principles.”

7. Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs

Signed: January 30, 2017

The order says the government must cut two regulations for every one, new regulation proposed. Regulations cannot cost anything, meaning any costs associated with regulations must be offset by eliminations. The head of each agency must keep a record of the money saved under this order, and they must send those reports to the president.

6. Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Appointees

Signed: January 28, 2017

The order prevent executive branch officials from lobbying for five years after leaving office. It also places a lifetime ban on lobbying a foreign government. The order bans appointees from accepting gifts from registered lobbyists and bans appointees who were lobbyists from participating in any issues they petitioned for within the last two years.

5. Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States

Signed: January 27, 2017

The order temporarily suspends the entry of immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries: Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia, for 90 days. All refugees are barred from the country for 120 days. Syrian refugees, in particular, are banned indefinitely. During the ban, the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security will revise the refugee admission process. After this order was signed, thousands of Americans protested at airports across the country.

Read more about this Executive Order here.

4. Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements

Signed: January 25, 2017

The order directs federal funds towards construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. It calls on the Secretary of Homeland Security to prepare congressional budget requests for the wall. The order also instructs the government to hire 5,000 more Border Patrol agents, to build facilities to hold undocumented immigrants near the Mexican border, and to end “catch-and-release” protocols.

3. Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States

Signed: January 25, 2017

The order strips federal grant money to “sanctuary cities.” It also orders the Secretary of Homeland Security to hire 10,000 more immigration officers, create a weekly list of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, and review immigration policies. The order also creates an office to assist victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants. Local and state police must now detain people they find that came to the United States illegally.

2. Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals for High-Priority Infrastructure Projects

Signed: January 24th, 2017

The order explains how the Trump administration will expedite environmental reviews and approval of “high priority” infrastructure projects, like bridge, airport, and highway repairs. The order instructs the Chairman of the Council on Environmental Quality to determine a project’s “environmental impact” and decide whether it’s “high priority” within 30 days of a request. This was issued in response to protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

1. Executive Order Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

Signed: January 20, 2017

Trump signed his first order hours after taking the oath of office. It’s aimed at reversing the Affordable Care Act, President Obama’s landmark legislation. The order says the Trump administration will “seek prompt repeal” of the law. It weakens parts of the law, instructing the Secretary of Health and Human Services and other agencies to “waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation” of any part of the law they think places a financial burden on the government.

