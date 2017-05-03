Two Fifth Third banks robbed Wednesday

CLEVELAND – Two Fifth Third bank branches were robbed on Wednesday.

The first robbery was at the branch at 14800 Madison Avenue in Lakewood around 2:20 p.m.. The suspect, a 35-40-year-old man wearing dark aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap handed the teller a note demanding money. He is between 6’1″ and 6’2″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was seen and no one was injured.

This man is suspected in two other recent bank robberies: at a Key Bank on Fulton Avenue on April 27th and a PNC branch on W 25th on May 2nd.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI Cleveland Police Department, Lakewood Police Department or Crimestoppers.

Also on Wednesday, the Fifth Third branch at 9301 Vista Way in Garfield Heights was robbed at around 4 p.m. This suspect is a man in his early 20’s, 6’1″ with a slim build. He speaks with what the FBI calls an “African or Island” accent. He also handed the bank teller a demand note and no weapon was seen.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI, Garfield Heights Police Department or Crimestoppers.

Reward money is available for information leading to an arrest in these robberies. Tips can always remain anonymous.