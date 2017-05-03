Teen accused of murdering father appears in court, asks to be released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN - A judge is expected to decide Monday if a 15-year-old girl, accused of killing her allegedly abusive father, can be released on house arrest while awaiting trial on aggravated murder charges.

Attorney Ian Friedman, who represents Bresha Meadows, asked Judge Pamela Rintala Wednesday to release the teen on bond until her trial, saying she cannot get the help she needs at the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center where she is jailed.

"She can't get the treatment and she is not getting it while she is sitting in detention," Friedman told the judge during the hearing.

Bresha is accused of killing her father, Jonathan Meadows.

Warren police arrested Bresha in July shortly after her mother Brandi called 911 to report the shooting.

"She spent 279 days in detention ," Friedman said. "Being in detention without treatment is punishment."

Friedman told the judge his client suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety , and stress.

But Juvenile Prosecutor Stanley Elkins opposes her release and said Bresha's family can pay for a mental health professional to come to the jail. Elkins also said the teen is a flight risk.

In February Bresha was sent to a mental health facility for 30 days for an evaluation.

Jonathan Meadow's sister, Lena Cooper, showed the media pictures of Bresha that she says were taken at the mental facility and posted on snap chat. In one picture the teen and others are shown making an obscene gesture.

"Does this look like a scared child," the woman said.

But Bresha's lawyer stresses the teen acted in self-defense after witnessing her father abuse her mother, Brandi Meadows, for years.

Brandi Meadows says Bresha is her hero. "I never had the courage to leave," Brandi said.

Brandi Meadows said her late husband hit, punched , strangled and stabbed her.

Jonathan Meadows family disagrees with those allegations.

A #FreeBresha campaign started on social media shortly after her arrest, calling for prosecutors to drop the charges against the teen.

