Substitute teacher who recorded students using obscenities loses job

EAST CLEVELAND, OH – An East Cleveland substitute teacher has been terminated after a profanity-laced video of students surfaced on line.

The video, shared thousands of times on social media, shows the substitute teacher inside Heritage Middle school holding a cell phone, recording herself and students in an 8th grade science class.

The students are making derogatory statements about East Cleveland rapper Marvin Williams, also known as EC Marv.

Williams said, "I see everybody tagging me, all these kids laughing, and it was a substitute teacher saying 'this is what my middle-schoolers think of you'."

Williams has made a name for himself with several music videos posted on YouTube.

He tells FOX 8 he has no idea why he became the target of slander by students, since he has never met or even heard of the teacher.

"I don't even know her. We don't follow each other, we don't know each other, we never saw each other. And she got her students disrespecting me. And it was embarrassing and humiliating to me."

East Cleveland City Schools Superintendent Dr. Myrna Loy Corley says the sub had been supplied by the Renhill Group, a company that provides substitute teachers to many school districts in the area.

In a statement she said, “This substitute teacher`s conduct was reprehensible. She was escorted out of the building and her conduct will be reported immediately to the Ohio Department of Education`s Office for Professional Conduct."

Dr. Corley goes on to say the school resource officer has also made a police report regarding the matter and that they will be further discussing the matter with the Renhill Group directly.

Renhill also released a statement to FOX 8 which said in part, the substitute teacher began employment with them in December of last year.

They say she admitted to her misconduct and has been terminated.