Strawberry Salsa
Courtesy of Mapleside Farms
www.mapleside.com
Ingredients:
- 1 pound strawberries, diced (just about 2 cups)
- 1/2 OZ. balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 OZ. honey
- 1/4 TSP kosher salt
- 1/8 TSP ground black pepper
- 1 TBSP fresh basil (finely chopped)
- zest of 1 lemon (about 1 teaspoon)
Directions:
- In a large bowl~mix together honey, vinegar, pepper and salt until combined.
- Add diced strawberries, chopped basil and lemon zest and stir together until incorporated.
- Refrigerate covered until ready to serve.
- Serve with pita chips, corn chips, or use it as a dessert topping.
(Cinnamon pita chips are wonderful with this salsa!)