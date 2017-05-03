Strawberry Salsa

Courtesy of Mapleside Farms
Ingredients:

  • 1 pound strawberries, diced (just about 2 cups)
  • 1/2 OZ. balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 OZ. honey
  • 1/4 TSP kosher salt
  • 1/8 TSP ground black pepper
  • 1 TBSP fresh basil (finely chopped)
  • zest of 1 lemon (about 1 teaspoon)

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl~mix together honey, vinegar, pepper and salt until combined.
  2. Add diced strawberries, chopped basil and lemon zest and stir together until incorporated.
  3. Refrigerate covered until ready to serve.
  4. Serve with pita chips, corn chips, or use it as a dessert topping.

(Cinnamon pita chips are wonderful with this salsa!)