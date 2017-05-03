× Ravenna drive-in opts against showing ‘Guardians’ over Disney’s demands

RAVENNA, Ohio– A Northeast Ohio drive-in will not be showing the latest Disney blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Midway Drive-In, located on state Route 59 in Ravenna, made the announcement of its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

“We have agreed to stand up against the rising demands of Disney and support drive-ins across the county that simply cannot afford to play this film at their demanding terms,” Midway said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The drive-in said Disney, which already receives a majority of profits from ticket sales, increased its portion.

According to Midway Drive-In, the owner will to show “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” at a later time, if Disney, “decides to come back down to Earth.”

“This decision is about the future of drive-ins and keeping one of America’s great past times safe for many years to come. We do try our hardest to bring in the best Hollywood has to offer every week and we will continue to do so; But we hope you understand our decision on this one and we sure appreciate your continued support,” Midway said.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” from Disney and Marvel, is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the summer. It stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, and will be released nationwide on Friday.

