Parma schools regrouping after levy request voted down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA- Deep cuts could be coming to the Parma City School District after voters rejected a 5.9 mill levy Tuesday.

"We listen to the people," said Carl Hilling, the superintendent. "We're going to have to go back and look at staffing, programs and maybe reorganizing the district."

On the potential chopping block are additional jobs cuts, extracurricular programs and the possibility of consolidating schools.

"We went through a lot of reductions because we're under fiscal caution," said Hilling. "We made a lot of reductions, painful reductions we lost staff cut programs it hurts kids."

Hilling says the levy would have helped fund the district through at least the year 2021. The owner of a $100,000 dollar home would have paid about $200 dollars per year.

While some parents are disappointed with the levy failure others say they didn't trust the district with additional money after news role Parma schools spent more money than they took in. Last year the school board president resigned, there were also parent and student protests about the school deficit.

"I'm on the fence with it," said Melissa Bellzza. "If I saw a good return out of our investment which is our children I'd be all for it."

The projected budget deficit for the 2018-2019 school year is about $1.8 million dollars. City leaders say a new forecast will be completed by the end of May. The first school board meeting since the levy failure is scheduled for Thursday.