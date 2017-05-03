× Defending the land! Cavs lead Raptors 62-48 at the half

Update: Cavs lead Raptors 62-48 at the half.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers remain unbeaten in the NBA’s post-season, handily defeating the visiting Toronto Raptors 116-105 to take a 1-0 lead Monday evening in the best-of-seven semifinal series after sweeping the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in the opening series.

LeBron James led Cleveland with 35 points and Kyrie Irving added 24, as the Cavaliers showed no rust from the long layoff between the two playoff series. The Cavs hadn’t played since wrapping up the Pacer playoff on April 23.

The Cavs look for another win Wednesday night as they take on the Raptors again in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

**More Cavs stories, here**