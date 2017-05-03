Missing: Javawaina Holloway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Javawaina Holloway is 17 years old. She was last seen April 14 in Cleveland. The teen is 5 foot 10 with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, call Det. White with the Cleveland Division of Police Third District at 216-623-3085.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**